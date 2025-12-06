Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.17. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$40.83.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of C$372.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 EPS for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

