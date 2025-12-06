Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research raised Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lamb Weston from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE LW opened at $59.73 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,987,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,812,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

