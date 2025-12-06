BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$105.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$102.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.08.

TSE:DOO opened at C$106.12 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

