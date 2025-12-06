OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OS Therapies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

OSTX opened at $1.92 on Friday. OS Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -4.02.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OS Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OS Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in OS Therapies by 252.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OS Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in OS Therapies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

