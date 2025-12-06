Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$177.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.33.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$178.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.31 and a 12 month high of C$182.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.57%.The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

In related news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

