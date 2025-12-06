Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $70.27

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.0156.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $2,860,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Equity Residential by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

