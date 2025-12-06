Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $179.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.8095.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ WIX opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wix.com by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.