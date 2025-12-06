Herriot Tabuteau Sells 20,163 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 20,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,962,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,229.26. This represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 10,558 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,564,484.44.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,252 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $7,121,346.68.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $6,750,909.61.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75.

On Monday, November 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total value of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $149.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after purchasing an additional 609,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,303,000 after purchasing an additional 419,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,303,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

