Insider Selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $2,115,774.46 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $741.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $989.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

