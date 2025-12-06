Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Stake Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

