State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.22% of InMode worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 63.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Price Performance
INMD opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $911.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.14. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
