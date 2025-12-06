State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sapiens International worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.23 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.40%.Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

