Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 26,561 iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,721,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,660,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

