Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,774,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

