State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 30,128 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,787,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,821,000 after purchasing an additional 966,230 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,982,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 801,205 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $59,173,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 585,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $4,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,609,554.04. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 308,033 shares of company stock worth $17,078,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $79.82.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

