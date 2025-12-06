Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

