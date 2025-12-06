Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 272.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,016 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Marqeta worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2,245.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 840,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 804,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 62.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 238,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.66 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

