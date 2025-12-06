Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.3%

WBD stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,174,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

