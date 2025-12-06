AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.50.

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 492.40 on Friday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Peter Birch bought 4,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 per share, with a total value of £19,600. Company insiders own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

