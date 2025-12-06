Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$126.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$112.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank set a C$114.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at C$122.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$122.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of C$16.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 39,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$4,412,868.32. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, with a total value of C$112,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. The trade was a 43.63% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock worth $9,456,915. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

