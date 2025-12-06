discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 950 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 735 to GBX 850 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 830.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 610 on Friday. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 472.50 and a one year high of GBX 754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 629.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that discoverIE Group will post 37.5 EPS for the current year.

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

