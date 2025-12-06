Insider Selling: Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) CEO Sells $435,300.00 in Stock

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 686,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,934,041.14. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cameron Turtle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $18,446,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 788,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYRE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

