Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $308,087.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,625,047.77. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00.

FFIV stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.27. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 44.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in F5 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 131.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

