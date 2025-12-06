Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 28,813,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,911,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 118,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 374,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.