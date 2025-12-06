Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 72.7% – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 72.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,844,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 227,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Up 72.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

