Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

