Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 43,303 iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $143.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

