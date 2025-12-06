CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $485.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $512.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.49. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -406.37, a P/E/G ratio of 122.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,372 shares of company stock worth $55,996,956. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.