Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,246,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,734,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for 0.5% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.14% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Metavasi Capital LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 137.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,150.40. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,099,236 shares of company stock worth $525,040,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

