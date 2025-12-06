Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $625.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.34.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

