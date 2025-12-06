Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Head-To-Head Review

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 20.07% 5.70% Essent Group 55.63% 12.40% 9.73%

Risk & Volatility

Sampo has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essent Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 0 2 0 1 2.67 Essent Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sampo and Essent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Essent Group has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Essent Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Sampo.

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Essent Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sampo pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essent Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essent Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Essent Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sampo and Essent Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion 49.86 $1.25 billion $1.39 16.58 Essent Group $1.24 billion 4.81 $729.40 million $6.87 9.01

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Essent Group. Essent Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essent Group beats Sampo on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

