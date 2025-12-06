Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Head to Head Analysis

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and TNR Technical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $908.29 million 0.18 -$16.52 million ($1.16) -5.06 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 1 0 1 0 2.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.34%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -3.66% -8.78% -3.48% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stoneridge beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

