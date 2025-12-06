Analysts Set Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $144.17

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.1667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.Aercap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,392,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after buying an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,325,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

