Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.29.

LUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.6%

TSE LUG opened at C$108.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$119.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.60.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.