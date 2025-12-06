First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of MongoDB worth $140,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in MongoDB by 53.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after acquiring an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MongoDB by 20.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.39.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2%

MDB stock opened at $409.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $419.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.83 and a beta of 1.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $31,450,450. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

