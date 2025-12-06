34,540 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $478.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.33. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

