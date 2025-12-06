Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,271,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 348.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,902 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

