Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,025 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,133,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alamos Gold by 16.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

