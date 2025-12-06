Capula Management Ltd Makes New $506,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 322.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,234,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,279 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

