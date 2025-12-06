Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Varex Imaging worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 328,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

VREX opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

