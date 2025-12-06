Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in XPO by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in XPO by 854.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 493,736 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,437,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,965,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.3%

XPO opened at $142.66 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPO from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

