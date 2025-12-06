Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 31,399 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of COPT Defense Properties worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.84. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

