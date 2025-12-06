Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Century Aluminum worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $124,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.28. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

