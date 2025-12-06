GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $53.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

GitLab Stock Down 0.4%

GitLab stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. GitLab has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,688,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

