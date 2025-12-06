Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PRSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peraso to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Peraso to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Peraso alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRSO

Peraso Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.68%. Analysts forecast that Peraso will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.