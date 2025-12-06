SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 162,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $2,992,153.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,298,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,875,289.16. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $458,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 951,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,301.29. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after buying an additional 853,508 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in SentinelOne by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 84,308 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.