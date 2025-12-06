New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered New Horizon Aircraft from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

HOVR opened at $1.77 on Thursday. New Horizon Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.94.

In other New Horizon Aircraft news, CEO Brian Frederick Merker sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 265,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,144. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Brandon Robinson sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,438.40. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,000 shares of company stock worth $1,063,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

