Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 31,023 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,023 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,465,206.44. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $3,723,850. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.10 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

