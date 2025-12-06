Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 28,249 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Calavo Growers worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

