Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,504 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of National Bank worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter. National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of ($0.30). This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

